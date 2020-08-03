North Naples man arrested for defrauding elderly woman, deputies say

A traffic stop in Collier County on Sunday led to the arrest of a 55-year-old man wanted by detectives for defrauding an elderly woman out of her North Naples condominium last year.

Kent Kajy of North Naples was arrested on Collier County Sheriff’s Office felony warrants charging him with scheme to defraud – obtaining property over $50,000, grand theft over $100,000, uttering a forged instrument, and unlawful filing of false documents or records against real or personal property.

On April 4, 2019, deputies responded to the victim’s condo in reference to a suspicious incident. The victim told deputies that Kajy had shown up to serve her an eviction notice. Kajy had previously told her he had taken over ownership of her condo while it was in foreclosure with the promise that she could continue living there with her adult son if she paid him rent.

Detectives asked the victim if she had signed any documents with Kajy and she told them she signed only a rental agreement for the condo. Detectives showed her a copy of a quit claim deed with her signature that was on file with the Collier County Clerk of Circuit Court. She told them she never signed the document.

Detectives interviewed the notary and two witnesses who signed the deed. They each stated that Kajy brought a form with a signature already on it and asked them to notarize and witness the document. None of them said they ever saw the victim sign the form. When asked if they knew they were notarizing and signing a quit claim deed, they said no. They told detectives they agreed to sign the document because Kajy was a client and they knew him.

An arrest warrant was later issued for Kajy.

Deputies said Kajy was driving a gray Jeep that ran a stop sign at the intersection of Manatee and Roost roads around 3 p.m. Sunday. He was arrested and taken into custody on the outstanding warrants.

Writer: WINK News

