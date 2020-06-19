WINK News Roundtable: FGCU experts talk George Floyd protests, progress

It’s been less than a month since video of George Floyd dying in the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota sparked a nationwide movement. There have been peaceful protests and some that turned violent. But have we made any progress?

We sat down with our expert panel of FGCU professors Friday to see what they think.

Watch the video above for the full discussion hosted by WINK News Anchor Chris Cifatte.

And we want you to join the conversation too. This story will be posted on WINK News Anchor Chris Cifatte’s Facebook page, so you can weigh in on this edition of the WINK News Roundtable.

Reporter: Chris Cifatte



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know