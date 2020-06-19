‘RSW Cares about You’ program launched to ease flying concerns

The staff and officials at RSW want you to know that they “care about you” with their new program.

RSW has created an eight-page document outlining the precautions and steps they’re taking to keep you and your family safe in your travels as the pandemic continues.

The airport also has social distancing signs up reminding people about social distancing. There are hand sanitizer stations available all around.

The staff really are doing all that they can to make people feel comfortable flying again.

“We’re providing our guests as many tools as we can and doing as many things as we can to help them feel good about traveling,” said Ben Siegel, acting Executive Director of the Lee County Port Authority.

The airport had less than 55,000 travelers in April. This May, the number tripled, but it pales in comparison to the 725,000 travelers the airport saw last May.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the airport has been disinfecting and cleaning high traffic and high touch areas. In addition to that, starting Monday, they will also be adding plexiglass shields to areas where staff and passengers interact the most.

“It’s really about instilling confidence back in the traveler to enjoy traveling again,” said Siegel.

Wayne and Joyce Wolverton have decided to begin flying again. “We were coming home from Puerto Rico and everything was shutting down as we were leaving Puerto Rico and when we got to Florida, it was shutting down here too,” they said.

They say the precautions are making them feel more comfortable and that they’re getting used to it since it won’t be going away for a while. Wolverton said, “I think it’s great. I think it’s going to be our new normal for a while.”

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Drew Hill

