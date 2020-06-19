Marco Island police say no fireworks of any kind will be permitted on July 4

Marco Island Police sent out a post on their Facebook page saying no fireworks will be permitted on Marco Island.

Despite Governor DeSantis approving the use of fireworks, the city says that legislation does not supersede local regulations relating to the use of fireworks.

For more information and to view frequently asked questions, you can visit the Marco Island Emergency Management website here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

