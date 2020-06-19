Graduating seniors concerned about college in the wake of the COVID-19

High school graduations will look much different this year with all 13 Lee County High Schools holding virtual ceremonies this weekend.

The pandemic is making so much of their future uncertain.

Florida students that stay in Florida and attend one of the state’s public universities spend an average of $6,300 on tuition per academic year.

At Florida Southwestern, annual tuition rates are about $3,400 a year.

And with the help of scholarships, three out of every four FSW students walk away with no debt.

Four years ago Mason Wilder chose Ida Baker High School for the tv production academy. Hoping it would pave his path towards a journalism degree at FGCU.

What would be an exciting time for Wilder, who is eager to experience college life Is instead consumed with questions about what’s next.

With many students stuck in limbo, FSW is waiving application fees until June 26th and helping students apply for scholarships.

“We are the safest choice there is right now, we’re in your backyard. Start here, take advantage of uncertainty happening right now then go there and you save thousands,” said

Greg Turchetta, Executive Director of Marketing at FSW.

A lot could change before the fall semester, but Truchetta says don’t wait too long to consider state colleges as a backup.

“Make the decision now, the biggest issue students are going to have is if they wait till early August and they try to break late,” Truchetta said.

Advice Wilder is taking to heart.

“That would really help me even just get into a school that way I’m not just sitting here doing nothing,” Wilder said.

FSW’s fall semester starts on August 24th and the college says there will be classes on campus.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

