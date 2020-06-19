Friday’s Coronavirus Updates: New record for Florida cases in one day with 3,822 reported Friday

As of 11 a.m. Friday, there have been 89,748 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The case count includes 87,643 Florida residents and 2,105 non-Florida residents. There are 3,104 deaths reported and 12,774 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,533,876 tests administered in Florida. A total of 89,748 tests have come back positive, and 1,443,123 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 89,748 (up from 85,926)

Deaths: 3,104 (up from 3,061)

3,822 total new cases reported Friday

43 total new deaths reported Friday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total cases in SWFL: 8,313 (up from 8,023)

Deaths: 308 (up from 305)

290 total new cases reported Friday

3 total new deaths reported Friday

Lee County: 3,475 (up from 3,354) – 139 deaths (1 new)

Collier County: 2,992 (up from 2,883) – 61 deaths

Charlotte County: 570 (up from 553) – 75 deaths (1 new)

DeSoto County: 431 (up from 412) – 10 deaths

Glades County: 121 (unchanged) – 1 death

Hendry County: 724 (up from 700) – 22 deaths (1 new)

RESOURCES

Walk-up testing site to open in Dunbar

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee), in partnership with Lee County Public Safety and the City of Fort Myers, will be providing walk-up COVID-19 testing at Roberto Clemente Park in Dunbar.

Walk-up testing is scheduled beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, June 19, and will continue weather-permitting and while supplies last.

Roberto Clemente Park is located at 3265 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Testing is available for anyone 18 years of age or older. No appointment is necessary. Children will be referred for testing to the Florida Department of Health in Lee County.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

