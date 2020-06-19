Celebrating Juneteenth, the day slavery was ended in the United States

On Friday several banks like Fifth-Third, Chase and PNC are closing early, and those are just some of the businesses making big changes to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday.

A Republican lawmaker is also pushing to make this a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in America.

Target is one of many companies recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday and on Friday they will be paying their employees time and a half.

Workers also have the option to take the day off with full pay.

Just a few months ago Florida Senator Jason Pizzo pushed for legislation to make this a national holiday, but it didn’t pass.

The senator tells us he is hopeful this day will get the recognition it deserves.

“More attention has be paid… we still have vestiges and discrimination that exist obviously this is why everyone is so passionate right now,” Pizzo said.

Even though this is the 155th anniversary, this year the historical day is getting a lot more recognition and it’s all because of the movement sparked my George Floyds death.

Two Florida Gulf Coast University professors say they want people to celebrate and educate.

“Us moving forward and the momentum we have now in today’s times that it’s something we can’t just allow to fall to the back but keep in the foreground and something that we celebrate as American history,” said Dr. Christopher Blackey, The Assistant Dean of Students, and Director of Multicultural Leadership Development.

We are still experiencing some of those things that are happening in the past so although we have come along way, there’s still a lot more that we have to do,” said Travel Oakes, Coordinator Leadership Development FGCU.

Fgcu will be hosting a virtual event today to celebrate Juneteenth. They will have a panel and other educational activities. You can register and find more information about the Juneteenth observance here.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

