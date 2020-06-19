3 Lightning hockey players, additional staff test positive for COVID-19

The Tampa Bay Lightning confirms Friday three of its hockey players and at least one staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the NHL team’s statement on Twitter, these members of the Lightning hockey club received positive results for COVID-19 Thursday, which prompted the organization to shut down its team training facilities immediately. All players and staff were then sent home.

Those who have tested positive are in self-isolation and following CDC guidelines. The team says all members are considered to be asymptomatic despite the positive diagnosis, with a few cases of low-grade fever.

Writer: WINK News

