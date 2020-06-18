Volunteers give away fresh food for Lee County families in need

One sign along Winkler Road in Fort Myers says “Free Food” and it spells “hope” for hundreds of families wondering where their next meal will come from.

It’s a different type of service at Pastor Curtis Deterding’s Zion Lutheran Church this week.

“It’s a time when we need to be there for one another even though we can’t touch each other hug each other and all that we can still be there for each other,” he said.

It’s a service that’s growing faith in humanity and singing praises for these volunteers who spend hours hoisting heavy boxes — 21 pounds of fresh food.

“What a wonderful opportunity a lot of our members have been able to come out and be part of this mission,” Deterding said.

“This food is wonderful. It’s fresh it’s not just canned goods,” said Senior Friendship Centers volunteer services specialist and food drive organizer, Deb Dickinson. “There’s diced chicken, fresh fruit, apples and oranges, fresh vegetables, butter, cheese, milk — so we’re very happy to be able to give away these USDA combo boxes.”

Dickinson loves helping her Lee County neighbors through the Friendship Centers Programs and drive-thru giveaways she organizes to feed the need.

“We deliver a lot of food to a lot of people and we focus on homebound,” she said. “They are waiting in line because they are not only helping themselves, some of them are taking food to their neighbors, their shut-in neighbors that are elderly…the need is so great…The looks on people’s faces when they get the food and they’re so happy and they’re so thankful.”

Testimonies of this fellowship, serving up compassion into our community.

Dickinson and volunteers will be handing out those boxes of fresh food again on Friday. Any Lee County family in need can drive through Zion Lutheran Church on Winkler Road near Gladiolus from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Briana Harvath

