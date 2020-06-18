Thursday’s Coronavirus Updates: More than 3,000 new cases in Florida, SWFL cases surpass 8,000

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there have been 85,926 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The case count includes 83,854 Florida residents and 2,072 non-Florida residents. There are 3,061 deaths reported and 12,577 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,512,315 tests administered in Florida. A total of 85,926 tests have come back positive, and 1,425,386 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 85,926 (up from 82,719)

Deaths: 3,061 (up from 3,018)

3,207 total new cases reported Thursday

43 total new deaths reported Thursday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total cases in SWFL: 8,023 (up from 7,755)

Deaths: 305 (up from 302)

268 total new cases reported Thursday

3 total new deaths reported Thursday

Lee County: 3,354 (up from 3,187) – 138 deaths (1 new)

Collier County: 2,883 (up from 2,817) – 61 deaths (1 new)

Charlotte County: 553 (up from 551) – 74 deaths (1 new)

DeSoto County: 412 (up from 406) – 10 deaths

Glades County: 121 (up from 119) – 1 death

Hendry County: 700 (up from 675) – 21 deaths

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

RESOURCES

NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs as business picks up amid coronavirus crisis

#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL

FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of June 15

More testing available in Immokalee

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier), will provide COVID-19 walk-up testing for Immokalee residents on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fellowship Church, 1411 Lake Trafford Road, Immokalee, FL 34142.

No referral is needed for testing. Clients do not need to have symptoms and will be

asked to provide their name, contact phone number, and address.

This is in addition to daily symptomatic testing and ongoing Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday walk-up testing clinics.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know