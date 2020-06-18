New walk-up testing center opens in Collier County

More walk-up testing is now available in Immokalee. The new site is at Fellowship Church and it’s open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 .m.

The new site is in addition to the walk-up testing offered at the Collier County Department of Health building on north street.

That site is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

