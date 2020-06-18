NCH to discuss recent spike in cases and what it means going forward at Thursday Town Hall

There are 7, 775 cases of the coronavirus in Southwest Florida and what doctors are really focused on is the percent of positive tests each day.

In Collier County, the number of people tested coming back positive is on a slight decline. But it’s still about the target range which is 10-percent.

We’ve been living in this pandemic for more than 100 days and the chief nursing officer at Collier County NCH says that is making us complacent. Something we can’t risk as the governor continues the push to reopen.

We know the economy is going to move forward with or without our recommendations, however, be smart good handwashing good social distancing whenever possible this will be key to keeping from a surge happening,” said Jonathan Kling, NCH Chief Nursing Officer.

Kling says we must wear masks when out. In the public Town Hall NCH is hosting Thursday the recent spike in cases is one of many topics that’s on the table.

Something Lee Health addressed in the last 24 hours.

“There’s no way to sugar coat what we are seeing today. Coronavirus is spreading in our community and we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in our hospital.

Today 138 COVID-19 patients are in Lee Health…106 three weeks ago,” said Dr. Larry Antonucci, Lee Health CEO.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

