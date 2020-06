Chiquita Lock closed in Cape Coral due to mechanical failure

The City of Cape Coral confirms Chiquita Lock is closed due to a mechanical failure Thursday night.

According to the city’s Facebook post, “The gate is stuck and is partially open. Boats are unable to pass through the lock.”

The city says updates will be issued when repairs are completed.

