Wednesday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,610 new positive cases reported in Fla.; death toll surpasses 3,000

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 82,719 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The case count includes 80,676 Florida residents and 2,043 non-Florida residents. There are 2,993 deaths reported and 12,389 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,486,759 tests administered in Florida. A total of 82,719 tests have come back positive, and 1,403,040 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 82,719 (up from 80,109)

Deaths: 3,018 (up from 2,993)

2,610 total new cases reported Wednesday

25 total new deaths reported Wednesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total cases in SWFL: 7,755 (up from 7,466)

Deaths: 302 (up from 300)

289 total new cases reported Wednesday

2 total new deaths reported Wednesday

Lee County: 3,187 (up from 3,015) – 137 deaths (1 new)

Collier County: 2,817 (up from 2,729) – 60 deaths

Charlotte County: 551 (up from 543) – 73 deaths

DeSoto County: 406 (up from 402) – 10 deaths

Glades County: 119 (up from 118) – 1 death

Hendry County: 675 (up from 659) – 21 deaths (1 new)

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

