Wednesday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,610 new positive cases reported in Fla.; death toll surpasses 3,000

Published: June 17, 2020 11:09 AM EDT

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 82,719 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The case count includes 80,676 Florida residents and 2,043 non-Florida residents. There are 2,993 deaths reported and 12,389 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,486,759 tests administered in Florida. A total of 82,719 tests have come back positive, and 1,403,040 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 82,719 (up from 80,109)
Deaths: 3,018 (up from 2,993)

  • 2,610 total new cases reported Wednesday
  • 25 total new deaths reported Wednesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total cases in SWFL: 7,755 (up from 7,466)
Deaths: 302 (up from 300)

  • 289 total new cases reported Wednesday
  • 2 total new deaths reported Wednesday

Lee County: 3,187 (up from 3,015) – 137 deaths (1 new)
Collier County: 2,817 (up from 2,729) – 60 deaths
Charlotte County: 551 (up from 543) – 73 deaths
DeSoto County: 406 (up from 402) – 10 deaths
Glades County: 119 (up from 118) – 1 death
Hendry County: 675 (up from 659) – 21 deaths (1 new)

