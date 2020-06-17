Tips lead to 4 arrests during Punta Gorda search warrant

Tips from neighbors led Charlotte County deputies to a Punta Gorda home where they say four people were using and selling drugs.

Deputies searched the home at 5522 Papaya Dr., on Tuesday, and found the following items:

Approximately 2.5 grams of crystalline substance testing positive for methamphetamine;

27.7 grams of a wax-like substance testing positive for THC;

29 wax paper packages of the wax-like substance;

Multiple syringes, scales and smoking devices.

Inside the home were Enoch L. Glover Jr., 42; Jonathan A. Dick, 45; and Margo Dunn, 44. Teddy J. Marshall, 24, and Mikaila R. I. McGinnis, 21, were found outside in a shed, CCSO said, along with .9 grams of loose crystalline substance testing positive for methamphetamine. A smoking device and bag with methamphetamine residue, and an electric digital scale were also collected from the shed.

Dunn, McGinnis, Marshall and Dick were arrested. Glover was issued a notice to appear.

Writer: WINK News

