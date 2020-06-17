CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Tips from neighbors led Charlotte County deputies to a home where they say four people were using and selling drugs. (Credit: PGPD)
PUNTA GORDA

Tips lead to 4 arrests during Punta Gorda search warrant

Published: June 17, 2020 1:15 PM EDT
Updated: June 17, 2020 1:20 PM EDT

Tips from neighbors led Charlotte County deputies to a Punta Gorda home where they say four people were using and selling drugs.

Deputies searched the home at 5522 Papaya Dr., on Tuesday, and found the following items:

  • Approximately 2.5 grams of crystalline substance testing positive for methamphetamine;
  • 27.7 grams of a wax-like substance testing positive for THC;
  • 29 wax paper packages of the wax-like substance;
  • Multiple syringes, scales and smoking devices.

Inside the home were Enoch L. Glover Jr., 42; Jonathan A. Dick, 45; and Margo Dunn, 44. Teddy J. Marshall, 24, and Mikaila R. I. McGinnis, 21, were found outside in a shed, CCSO said, along with .9 grams of loose crystalline substance testing positive for methamphetamine. A smoking device and bag with methamphetamine residue, and an electric digital scale were also collected from the shed.

Dunn, McGinnis, Marshall and Dick were arrested. Glover was issued a notice to appear.

Charlotte County deputies found drug paraphernalia and drugs inside a Papaya Drive home during a search warrant on June 16, 2020, they said. (Credit: CCSO)
Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media