SWFL family meets one of the nurses who saved daughter’s life

A family was looking for two women who helped save their baby girl after she stopped breathing in public. We told you about Emma Alvarez at the beginning of the week. She is safe and has two nurses to thank after they saw she had turned blue at a grocery store and jumped in to help.

When we told you Emma’s story, her parents were looking for the two nurses in Cape Coral who saved their daughter’s life.

Christine Creecy remembers clear as day the moment she first met Emma. She had just heard her mom screaming at a Sam’s Club. She was not moving or breathing.

“She was so blue,” Creecy said. “She was so blue.”

As a mother herself, Creecy knew what it must have felt like for Paulette Alvarez when her daughter was in danger.

“She can’t do what I’m doing right now because it’s her baby,” Creecy said. “And so you’re going through that emotionally.”

“It’s just like your brain gets paralyzed,” Paulette said.

But giving up was not an option.

“I was praying so hard,” Paulette said. “I was just like, ‘Please.’”

Christine was the answer to Paulette’s prayer.

“You have lots more love to give,” Creecy said. “You have lots more love to give. Tell us little one. Tell us.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the door, two husbands, two dads, tried to make sense of it all too.

“I can’t imagine what you felt like that day,” said Allen Creecy, Christine’s husband. “To be experiencing that. And I’m just thankful that my wife was able to be there so you could have your children.”

Emma’s dad, Sandor, and Allen are quite certain their wives will keep the bond they have formed over Emma for a long time.

“I didn’t think I was gonna walk out of there with my child alive,” Paulette said. “You being there just helped me. I mean, and that’s just like I felt God sent you to be there in that moment and that time.”

“Everything happens for a reason,” Creecy said. “Everything happens for a reason.”

Those moms talked all afternoon, and they both told us people these days don’t do enough good. That we need to work more on helping the strangers around us.

Christine was one of two women who helped save baby Emma’s life by preforming CPR. The Alvarez family is still looking for that second woman so they can thank her too.

“Thank you so much,” Paulette said.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

