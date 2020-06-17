Report shows man smothered family dog to death with dog bed

The arrest report for a man who turned himself into Cape Coral police for killing his dog reveals how he did it.

Cape Coral Police Department arrested William Leonard Hilyard II, 44, Tuesday for killing his Shiba Inu, Sheila, who was originally found in North Fort Myers, just outside Cape Coral city limits.

Hilyard cooperated with CCPD, and it was determined he used a dog bed to smother her.

According to CCPD, Hilyard voluntarily contacted CCPD after the news of the dog’s abuse and death were reported by local news, including WINK.

Hilyard made a sworn statement to police. When police asked for further cooperation of Hilyard, he obliged.

That included providing police with black electrical tape and a dog bed that were used to intentionally kill Sheila. The report confirms the dog bed was used to inhumanely smother Sheila to death.

A good Samaritan originally found the dog near the corner of Garden Boulevard and Northeast 24th Avenue. It was determined to be Sheila, who was found dead with black electrical tape around her mouth.

Hilyard was arrested by CCPD at his home in Cape Coral Tuesday and then take to Lee County Jail. Hilyard was released on bond Wednesday. He faces a charge for aggravated animal cruelty.

Hilyard was ordered by a judge to not have any pets upon bonding out of jail, and his 9-year-old son must be placed in another guardian’s care during this time.

Writer: WINK News

