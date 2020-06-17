NCH Healthcare hosting virtual Town Hall to answer questions on COVID and antibody testing

The NCH Healthcare System is hosting a virtual Town Hall meeting on Zoom to provide an overview to the community of how NCH is doing during these times.

They will be introducing the new CMO as well as providing COVID updates and discussing antibody testing.

To watch the virtual Town Hall live you can click on the link HERE. The event begins at 10 a.m. Thursday.

WINK News also wants to know any questions that you may have for NCH, and we will work to get them answered for you.

You can submit your questions or concerns on our WINK News Facebook post HERE.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

