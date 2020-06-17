Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 17

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Christian Bohn (DOB 4/6/88) – He is wanted in Collier County on two felony warrants for violation of state probation for dealing in stolen property, providing false owner information of pawned items and grand theft.

To date, Bohn been arrested seven times on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, drug possession, defrauding a pawnbroker and DUI.

He is 6’2”, 225 pounds and is believed to be living in either the North Naples or Bonita Springs area. Bohn’s occupation was last listed as self-employed, however he has previously worked as an office manager, in retail sales, and as a server.

Brandy Majors (DOB 11/27/78) – She is wanted for a felony violation of probation for driving under the influence and carrying a concealed firearm.

According to deputies, Majors was driving erratically on Stringfellow Road on Pine Island, swerving in and out of traffic and even onto sidewalks, clocking in at speeds as slow as 5 miles an hour and as fast as 100.

When they pulled her over, she reeked of alcohol and was unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests.

In addition to being drunk behind the wheel, Majors also had a loaded gun in the car, despite the fact that she had no weapons permit, or even a valid driver’s license.

She is 5’10”, 140 pounds with a tattoo of a frog on her left calf and a dolphin on her right shoulder.

Bill Simmons (DOB 5/31/91) – He is wanted for violation of probation in Lee County for two counts of burglary. Simmons has spent the last 15 years of his life on the wrong side of the law, racking up his first major arrest at age 13 for a home burglary.

The following year, he was jailed for assault on a law enforcement officer, battery and fleeing and eluding. Then at age 16, he had his mugshot snapped for a series of home break-ins.

As an adult, he’s faced even more charges of burglary, several counts of battery, property damage and probation violations.

He is a criminal registrant who stands at 5’9”, 145 pounds, with a tattoo of the phrase “hatchet man” on his back and a teardrop inked under his right eye. And upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

MORE: See all of our Most Wanted Wednesday suspects

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know