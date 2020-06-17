Lee County creates email address for parents to voice their concerns before students return to class in 8 weeks

In just eight weeks kids head back to school and we know it’s going to look different than years past.

The biggest change your kids will be sitting in the same room most of the day.

In a normal year only about 1,000 Lee County kids would be in summer school, but this year there are 15,000.

The district knows the spring was tough on your kids and that’s why they are making every effort to get them back to more traditional learning.

Here’s what that will look like:

Early drafts from the pandemic task force show that schools prefer elementary school students return to class.

Desks would be pushed at least six feet apart and teachers of specialized classes like art and music would come to each individual classroom.

Lunch would also be served in the classrooms.

Students in middle school and high school might alternate days between school and home, with schools closed one day each week to clean.

And going from class to class would be staggered or have one-way traffic in the hallways.

“Say it’s your day at home, you are in front of your Chromebook at 7:05 am watching your first class, when that bell rings 87 minutes later, you have a couple of minutes to log into your next class and you are learning at the same time,” said Rob Spicker of Lee County School District.

Those live classes are also being discussed as an idea for students whose parents who don’t feel comfortable sending the kids back to school.

And when you personally feel it’s safe to send your student back a desk and a teacher will be waiting.

A survey asking parents how they feel has recently closed but parents can still voice their opinions to the school district.

The county set up a special email address just for that purpose.

It is [email protected]. They say they will take all suggestions comments and concerns.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

