Fourth TSA screening agent tests positive for COVID-19 at RSW airport

According to data provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) a fourth TSA screening agent has tested positive at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.

You can see the breakdown of all TSA agents that have tested positive and where they are located HERE.

RSW says the employee that tested positive has not worked since June 14.

Overall, TSA says they have had 689 federal employees test positive for COVID-19. 509 employees have recovered, and 5 have died as a result of the virus. They have also been notified that one screening contractor has passed away due to the virus.

