Family and friends will come together on Wednesday to honor the fallen FWC officer Julian Keen

On Wednesday family and friends will come together to remember the FWC officer, 30-year-old Julian Keen.

Last weekend A gunman shot and killed Keen near a gas station in the area of Apache Circle and Nobles Road in LaBelle. He was off-duty at the time.

What once was a crime scene is now a memorial. Flowers and American flags are sprawled out on the ground where Keen was killed.

Officer Keen took an oath to serve and protect, and that’s what he died doing.

He was known as “Batman” to his friends and family. He was A hero that was taken too soon.

“Absolute shock, disbelief I just couldn’t believe this happened to Julian,” said Steve Whidden, the Hendry County Sheriff.

Officer Keen was off duty when he stopped 20-year-old Eliceo Hernadez for reckless driving.

Deputies say during the stop Hernandez shot officer Keen and he died at the scene.

“He touched so many people here in this community were just devastated,” Whidden said.

Sheriff Whidden says Keen was a great officer and an even better friend.

“He was a lightbulb everywhere he went when he walked in a room no matter what your problems were you feel better because he had a smile on his face,” Whidden said.

Today Hernandez sits locked up in this jail, and Sheriff Whidden says it brings him peace of mind knowing he is off the streets.

“When someone is capable of committing an act like this I have to make sure that the citizens of this county are safe,” Whidden said.

The vigil is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday at Barron Park.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

