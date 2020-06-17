Police: Cape Coral man burglarized gas station for $12.73 in items

A 39-year-old Cape Coral man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Cape Coral Speedway gas station early Wednesday for $12.73 worth of items.

According to Cape Coral police, officers responded to the Speedway at 833 Cape Coral Pkwy. E., due to an alarm activation. When they arrived, the front doors of Speedway were open and the alarm was going off.

Officers received a copy of the surveillance video, which showed Ryan Ingram opening the front doors and going into the store. Police said he stole a pack of cigarettes, a lighter, and a Red Bull energy drink. The total value of the theft was $12.73. The damage to the doors was valued at $400.

Officers found Ingram around 4 a.m. on SE 47th Terrace.

He has been charged with burglary, criminal mischief and petit theft.

