Amazon considers Collier County for future distribution center

An Amazon distribution center is in the works for Southwest Florida.

WINK News confirms Amazon wants to build a facility on the southwest corner of the intersection of Davis Boulevard and Collier Boulevard in Collier County.

Collier County commissioners verified a facility like this is allowed to be built in that area.

We reached out to Amazon to find out when construction could start and how many jobs it could create.

This is a developing story.

Writer: WINK News

