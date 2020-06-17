16-year-old motorcyclist killed in East Englewood crash

A 16-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday after he was involved in a crash Tuesday night in East Englewood.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist collided with an SUV making a left turn from South McCall Road onto Coliseum Boulevard.

The teen was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital and died Wednesday. The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers said he was wearing a helmet.

The FHP no longer releases names of crash victims, citing Marsy’s Law.

The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

