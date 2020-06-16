Tuesday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,783 new positive cases recorded statewide

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 80,109 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The case count includes 78,128 Florida residents and 1,981 non-Florida residents. There are 2,993 deaths reported and 12,206 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,461,297 tests administered in Florida. A total of 80,109 tests have come back positive, and 1,380,200 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 80,109 (up from 77,326)

Deaths: 2,993 (up from 2,938)

2,783 total new cases reported Tuesday

55 total new deaths reported Tuesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total cases in SWFL: 7,466 (up from 7,159)

Deaths: 300 (up from 296)

307 total new cases reported Tuesday

4 total new deaths reported Tuesday

Lee County: 3,015 (up from 2,877) – 136 deaths (4 new)

Collier County: 2,729 (up from 2,592) – 60 deaths

Charlotte County: 543 (up from 537) – 73 deaths

DeSoto County: 402 (up from 387) – 10 deaths

Glades County: 118 (up from 116) – 1 death

Hendry County: 659 (up from 650) – 20 deaths

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

Writer: WINK News

