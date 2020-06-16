CORONAVIRUS

Tuesday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,783 new positive cases recorded statewide

Published: June 16, 2020 11:06 AM EDT

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 80,109 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The case count includes 78,128 Florida residents and 1,981 non-Florida residents. There are 2,993 deaths reported and 12,206 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,461,297 tests administered in Florida. A total of 80,109 tests have come back positive, and 1,380,200 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 80,109 (up from 77,326)
Deaths: 2,993 (up from 2,938)

  • 2,783 total new cases reported Tuesday
  • 55 total new deaths reported Tuesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total cases in SWFL: 7,466 (up from 7,159)
Deaths: 300 (up from 296)

  • 307 total new cases reported Tuesday
  • 4 total new deaths reported Tuesday

Lee County: 3,015 (up from 2,877) – 136 deaths (4 new)
Collier County: 2,729 (up from 2,592) – 60 deaths
Charlotte County: 543 (up from 537) – 73 deaths
DeSoto County: 402 (up from 387) – 10 deaths
Glades County: 118 (up from 116) – 1 death
Hendry County: 659 (up from 650) – 20 deaths

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

