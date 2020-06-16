Toronto Raptors expected to train at FGCU’s Alico Arena for NBA season restart

The defending NBA champions are coming to Southwest Florida to get back into shape to resume the NBA season after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Sports Illustrated and other major sources, the Toronto Raptors are expected to travel to Florida and train at Alico Arena on the FGCU’s campus.

The team is expected to arrive Tuesday, June 23. This comes as the NBA aims to restart its season at Walt Disney World at the end of July.

FGCU’s assistant strength and conditioning coordinator for basketball, Travis Wallace, worked as the personal strength coach for Raptors star Kyle Lowry.

Writer: WINK News

