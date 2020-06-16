Tips sought in 2018 shooting deaths of 2 men at Bell Tower Shops

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is renewing calls for information on a 2018 shooting that left two dead at a south Fort Myers shopping center.

The shooting deaths of Kevin Robinson, 56, and Javarcia Riggins, 22, came during a celebratory family dinner at TGI Friday’s in the Bell Tower Shops on the evening of Oct. 9, 2018. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when deputies were called to reports of an active shooter in the parking lot. Robinson and Riggins walked outside the restaurant, where they were shot and killed. Two others were injured. The investigation continues.

If you have any information about this investigation, call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Writer: WINK News

