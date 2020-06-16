Students will return to University Of Miami campus in August

The University of Miami has announced that students will return to campus in August.

The university sent out a tweet saying that Fall Semester classes would begin August 17th, a week earlier than it had planned. The semester will end on November 20th, the Friday before Thanksgiving. Students will take finals remotely.

An update on the Fall 2020 semester: Fall classes will commence on campus on Monday, Aug. 17—one week earlier than originally planned—and on-campus instruction will conclude on Nov. 20—the Friday before Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/eWf2P39GZC — University of Miami (@univmiami) June 15, 2020

The university will conduct deep cleaning of all campus spaces.

Students and faculty members must also undergo coronavirus screening and get the flu vaccine before returning to campus.

Students have not been allowed back on campus since March.

Author: CBS LOCAL MIAMI

