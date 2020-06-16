People who misrepresent the use of emotional support animals could face charges

Lawmakers have sent Governor Ron DeSantis eight more bills passed during the 2020 legislative session. One of the bills involves an effort to stop people from misrepresenting the use of emotional support animals.

The bill, in part, would allow landlords to require proof of compliance with state and local licensing and vaccination requirements for emotional support animals.

People who falsify written documents or knowingly misrepresent the use of emotional support animals could face second-degree misdemeanors.

The bill, sponsored by Representative Sam Killebrew, also requires landlords to allow housing for people who legally have emotional support animals.

State Rep. Sam Killebrew, R- Winter Haven said, “What people are doing is going online and for $49.95 they can get a harness and a card and say, ‘this is my emotional support animal’. There is no way, basically, for landlords to disprove that.”

Another measure sent to DeSantis would overhaul a state program that helps tens of thousands of people with disabilities live in their homes or communities.

Haven added, “What this will do is stop the people who are just gaming the system. You will see everything from turtles to snakes to whatever.”

The governor has until June 30th to act on the bills. Lawmakers have yet to send DeSantis next year’s record 93.2-billion-dollar-budget, which is supposed to take effect July 1st.

Author: News Service Florida

