New Immokalee welcome sign not loved by residents

Immokalee has a new welcome sign, which ordinarily would be exciting. But it would seem that the community has much to say about it and not all of it is positive.

“There was no culture in that sign and I say that respectfully and sincerely,” said Isrreal Pena Jr., one of the petition’s creators.

Pena and others in the community say that the new sign doesn’t really represent Immokalee and what it’s all about.

“It was just stripped of just personality and culture,” Pena said. “The way I see it, we just feel stripped of our identity. It’s hard to be proud of a sign that’s our first impression.”

So Pena decided he had to do something and he started a petition, which has more than 2,200 signatures. “How do we work together? Clearly there’s a petition for signatures; those are people wanting to see this change.”

Collier County Commissioner Bill McDaniel said he’s noticed the uproar. “There was quite a bit of controversy when the decision was made with to switch from the cornucopia to the bird of paradise.”

He said, for the most part, people don’t really interact with their local officials – until something happens.

“Most folks don’t want to be bothered by government or until it has an impact either positively or negatively on their life, so you know we’re all going about our thing in our daily lives and then a new sign pops up and that’s where the opinions begin to fly,” McDaniel said.

But everyone knows majority rules and the majority in the community is not happy with the switch.

“I’ve watched the progress comes through, I’ve watched the communication at these public meetings and folks have weighed in along the way and then now the sign’s built and there’s a movement to change it now,” McDaniel said.

The commissioner added that there could even be meetings held about the sign for the public to bring their complaints. “It’s certainly plausible that there could be meetings held in the evenings; I don’t see why we couldn’t do that,” he said.

The bottom line is that money has already been spent on the new sign and that could make change hard.

“The MSTU spent close to $75,000 in construction of that sign,” McDaniel said.

