Naples doctor performs rare surgery on dolphin

A dolphin has been given new life after a rare surgery performed by a Naples doctor.

Dr. Benjamin Storey with Physician’s Regional saved the 9-year-old dolphin in Key Largo over the weekend after getting an unexpected call.

WINK News reporter Gina Tomlinson has the story. WATCH it above.

