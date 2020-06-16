Man charged with second-degree murder of 23-month-old Lehigh Acres child

A man has been charged with second-degree murder for the brutal beating death of a toddler in Lehigh Acres.

The 23-month-old Lehigh Acres girl died after she was taken to the hospital with severe injuries suffered during abuse, according to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Sheriff Marceno said during a news conference Tuesday that Yannier Velazquez-Orjeda, 36, who was in a relationship with the child mother, went into the child’s bedroom and locked the door for 30 minutes on May 17.

Marceno said the child’s mother knocked on the door and saw the injuries to the child and found her unconscious.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office went to the home on 23rd Street SW after receiving a call about a child who fell and needed help. When deputies arrived, they found the child with life-threatening injuries.

Velazquez-Orjeda couldn’t explain her injuries, which included skull fractures, brain bleeding, spleen damage, and bruises all over her body.

She was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital and later flown to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Deputies arrested Velazquez-Orjeda and he faced charges of aggravated child abuse and posted $250,000 bond. He was released from Lee County Jail on May 19.

Three days after the incident, on May 20, the child died from her injuries and the State Attorney’s Office upgraded the charges to Second-degree murder.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

