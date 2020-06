Drew Steele discusses Trump rallies despite virus spike

As part of President Trump’s push for the country to return to life before the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s holding indoor campaign rallies, despite the fact that health officials continue to say people should avoid crowded places.

Joining us to discuss the issue via Skype is Fox 92.5 Radio host Drew Steele.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Producer: Summer Fernandez de Castro

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know