Another protest held in response to Oakes Farms’ owner’s social media post

Alfie Oakes, the owner of Oakes Farms and Seed to Table, posted controversial statements on social media, calling Black Lives Matter protests and the coronavirus pandemic a “hoax.”

Last week demonstrations were held at the Seed To Table Market, and now they’ve moved to Oakes Farms. Oakes’ supporters sang and created signs, saying “God Bless America.”

Meanwhile, those who oppose Oakes are calling to boycott his businesses and are plan to continue holding protests like such as Tuesday’s. They claim that Oakes has built his business on exploiting farmer workers in Immokalee. They are also outraged by his notion of “All Lives Matter.”

Oakes’ supporters were told that they are not allowed to say anything mean to the protesters or get involved. Oakes said that any employees of his who appeared showed up on their free will.

Oakes also supplied pallets of water, which he said are for those protesting his business.

