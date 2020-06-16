CORONAVIRUS

William Hilyard. Photo via Cape Coral Police
CAPE CORAL

Man arrested for animal cruelty after his dog was found dead with mouth taped shut

Published: June 16, 2020 10:05 AM EDT
Updated: June 16, 2020 10:46 AM EDT

Cape Coral police arrested a 44-year-old man for animal cruelty after his dog was found dead with its mouth taped closed with electrical tape.

According to CCPD, they received a call early Tuesday from William Hilyard after he saw a story about his dog on the news.

After talking with Hilyard, officers developed probable cause to arrest Hilyard for aggravated animal cruelty in the death of his Shiba Inu.

Hilyard is in the Lee County Jail.

No further details on the case have been provided.

A dog was found dead with its mouth taped shut in North Fort Myers on Monday, June 15, 2020. Credit: Tammie Read.
