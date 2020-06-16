Miniware teething spoons recalled for inspection after coming apart in child’s mouth

Teething spoons are supposed to stand up to the literal grind of a baby’s mouth. Lacking that ability is whyMiniware recalled about 32,200 Miniware teething spoons.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The teething spoon can break in a child’s mouth when being used as a teether, posing a choking hazard to infants.”

And, the recall notice admits, “Bonnsu has received one report of an infant who bit through the silicone teething spoon, resulting in a piece separating inside the infant’s mouth.”

Though, they’re called “teething spoons,” the Miniware website begs, “Please use these spoons as a training spoon, not as a teether.”

Spoons covered by this recall come in gray, aqua, peach, key lime, cotton candy and lavender colors. They’re sold in sets of two, as part of sets named First Bites, First Bites Travel Kit and Sip and Snack.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know