2 dead in crash on Alligator Alley in Collier County

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly crash that killed two people on the Alligator Alley portion of I-75 in Collier County Tuesday.

According to FHP, state trooper ares responding to the deadly crash near mile marker 62 of Alligator Alley on the eastbound lanes of the interstate. The crash is east of State Road 29.

All eastbound lanes near the crash remain shut down, and traffic is being diverted at mile marker 80 onto SR-29.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

