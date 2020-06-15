Parents search for Cape Coral nurses who saved their daughter

Paulette Alvarez and her husband were all set for their twin daughters’ birthday party, but things suddenly took a turn.

Alvarez said, “Emma’s lips were blue. And I said , ‘Honey, did you notice her lips are blue?’ And he said, ‘No, what’s going on?'”

The mother said she thought her daughter was choking, “because she has a hair tie in her hair, and I thought she’s swallowed it.”

When they picked her up, she was limp like a noodle.

“Immediately, we took her up, and she was just blue and limp,” Alzarez said. “It was like a nightmare happening. I didn’t think I was going to walk out of there with a child that was alive.”

But, luckily, there were two nurses at the Sam’s Club they were shopping at, and they saw everything happen and went to work.

“She kind of took over with the other lady, and they were getting her color back,” Alvarez explained.

Alvarez felt terrible that she couldn’t help her daughter, saying, “She kept looking at me. You know? I could see her eyes looking and looking, and it was awful because I’m thinking in my head, ‘How can I help her?’ … I could see in her eyes, like, ‘Mommy, help me.’ But you’re helpless at that point. And that’s when those two women came to help us.”

Sandor Alvarez said, “In those moments while they were working on Emma, I just got down on my knees by the stroller and that weakness feeling of not being able to help my daughter. I said, ‘God, please don’t take her now. She just made it to a year. She just made it.'”

The two ended up finding out what was going on. “It was a febrile seizure that she ended up having,” Paulette said.

And the Alvarez family just want to thank the women who saved their daughter. “I really want to thank them I try to thank them when they were there, but thank you so much,” Sandor said.

“Thank you. Thank you for saving her life,” Paulette said. “Thank you for being there. Thank you for offering your help. You don’t have to do that. You know people nowadays are so afraid to help. So afraid to touch each other. Not even with [COVID-19] just before. And we’re all human. We have to help each other. That’s what we’re here for.”

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know