NCH set to host virtual, public town hall meeting

NCH Healthcare System plans to host a virtual, public town hall meeting via Zoom Thursday.

NCH says this meeting will give community members an overview of what it’s doing during these times, from introducing new CMO, to COVID-19 updates and antibody testing.

The virtual town hall is open to the public and is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Registration is available now on Zoom.

After registering, participants are supposed to receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

