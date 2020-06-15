Monday’s Coronavirus Updates: 1,758 new positive cases reported in Fla.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 77,326 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The case count includes 75,388 Florida residents and 1,938 non-Florida residents. There are 2,938 deaths reported and 12,015 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There have been 1,431,164 tests administered in Florida. A total of 77,326 tests have come back positive, and 1,352,858 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 77,326 (up from 75,568)
Deaths: 2,938 (up from 2,931)
- 1,758 total new cases reported Monday
- 7 total new deaths reported Monday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total cases in SWFL: 7,159 (up from 7,007)
Deaths: 296 (unchanged)
- 152 total new cases reported Monday
- 0 total new deaths reported Monday
Lee County: 2,877 (up from 2,836) – 132 deaths
Collier County: 2,592 (up from 2,526) – 60 deaths
Charlotte County: 537 (up from 532) – 73 deaths
DeSoto County: 387 (up from 361) – 10 deaths
Glades County: 116 (up from 114) – 1 death
Hendry County: 650 (up from 638) – 20 deaths
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
