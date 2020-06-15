CORONAVIRUS

Monday’s Coronavirus Updates: 1,758 new positive cases reported in Fla.

Published: June 15, 2020 11:11 AM EDT

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 77,326 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The case count includes 75,388 Florida residents and 1,938 non-Florida residents. There are 2,938 deaths reported and 12,015 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,431,164 tests administered in Florida. A total of 77,326 tests have come back positive, and 1,352,858 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 77,326 (up from 75,568)
Deaths: 2,938 (up from 2,931)

  • 1,758 total new cases reported Monday
  • 7 total new deaths reported Monday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total cases in SWFL: 7,159 (up from 7,007)
Deaths: 296 (unchanged)

  • 152 total new cases reported Monday
  • 0 total new deaths reported Monday

Lee County: 2,877 (up from 2,836) – 132 deaths
Collier County: 2,592 (up from 2,526) – 60 deaths
Charlotte County: 537 (up from 532) – 73 deaths
DeSoto County: 387 (up from 361) – 10 deaths
Glades County: 116 (up from 114) – 1 death
Hendry County: 650 (up from 638) – 20 deaths

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

