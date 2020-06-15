Monday’s Coronavirus Updates: 1,758 new positive cases reported in Fla.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 77,326 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The case count includes 75,388 Florida residents and 1,938 non-Florida residents. There are 2,938 deaths reported and 12,015 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,431,164 tests administered in Florida. A total of 77,326 tests have come back positive, and 1,352,858 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 77,326 (up from 75,568)

Deaths: 2,938 (up from 2,931)

1,758 total new cases reported Monday

7 total new deaths reported Monday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total cases in SWFL: 7,159 (up from 7,007)

Deaths: 296 (unchanged)

152 total new cases reported Monday

0 total new deaths reported Monday

Lee County: 2,877 (up from 2,836) – 132 deaths

Collier County: 2,592 (up from 2,526) – 60 deaths

Charlotte County: 537 (up from 532) – 73 deaths

DeSoto County: 387 (up from 361) – 10 deaths

Glades County: 116 (up from 114) – 1 death

Hendry County: 650 (up from 638) – 20 deaths

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

RESOURCES

NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs as business picks up amid coronavirus crisis

#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL

FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of June 15

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

