Free parking made available in downtown Fort Myers

Free parking is being made available in downtown Fort Myers.

The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency and the River District Alliance said Monday that free parking is available Monday through Thursday, after 4 p.m., at the city’s two garages – 2118 Bay St. and 2286 Main St.

Participating restaurants and retail shops will distribute parking vouchers to their customers that can be used any time during the allotted hours. Customers must request a voucher from participating merchants. Vouchers are good for one day only and may not be used on weekends or before 4 p.m.

“During this challenging time the CRA wanted to support downtown business owners with a parking program that would not only benefit businesses but our community as well,” said Michele Hylton-Terry, CRA executive director. “Almost all of the businesses in downtown are locally owned and operated, and are open for business. By supporting them, we are supporting our local economy and community. The City Garages have ample parking and are accessible to all downtown businesses.”

For more information on the parking, restaurants and shops visit the RDA website.

