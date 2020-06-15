Fort Myers discusses Robert E. Lee bust, police practices

Fort Myers City Council met Monday and discussed the status of bust of Robert E. Lee as a public display in Fort Myers.

People lined up outside city hall hoping to hear from city leaders and even say a few words themselves, but social distancing, of course, prohibited too many people from going inside.

Councilman Johnny Streets, a former FMPD officer, wanted to talk with Chief Derrick Diggs of Fort Myers Police Department about institutional racism, hiring practices among other issues. But Diggs did not appear at the meeting, as was initially planned. He had been expected to connect virtually.

Streets told us he wouldn’t be opposed to spending less money on firearms training for officers and more money on mental health training.

Streets hopes this will open up some changes down the road.

“How are officers doing? How are you looking into your discipline process? How are you looking at your hiring process?” Streets said. “We’re concerned about all of that. We need to discuss it, so that the citizens know where we are. And that we are receptive to the changes that need to be made.”

Mayor Randy Henderson is not at the meeting, but he did ask council for an update from both the Freeh Group and the University of Cincinnati. They both have studied how FMPD is performing.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

