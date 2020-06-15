FMPD and city council members meet to discuss police reform that can help better serve the community

On Monday the possibility of real police reform is coming to the city of Fort Myers to help better serve you.

Police Chief Derrick Diggs is expected to be at Monday’s meeting so the council can ask him questions and discuss ways to combat racism and police brutality in Fort Myers.

Councilman Johnny Streets is a former police officer himself and said he’s been pushing for reform at FMPD since getting elected to the city council 13 years ago.

While he’s seen positive changes he says there’s still more work to be done, and that’s why he requested time to talk about it at Monday’s council meeting.

“How are officers doing, how are you looking into your discipline process, how are you looking at your hiring process? We’re concerned about all of that we need to discuss it so that the citizens know where we are and that we are receptive to the changes that need to be made,” Councilman Streets said.

State laws prevent the mayor and council members from communicating outside of their scheduled meetings and with the next one scheduled a month away, Streets says they have plenty of discussing to do Monday evening.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

