Arrest made in connection with killing of off-duty FWC officer in LaBelle

A suspect has been arrested in the early Sunday shooting death of a 30-year-old off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer in LaBelle.

A court official confirmed that Eliceo Hernandez, 20, was arrested and charged with negligent homicide in the death of Julian Keen Jr.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said Keen was off-duty in the area of Nobles Road and Apache Circle when he saw Hernandez driving recklessly and followed him. After both Keen and Hernandez stopped, Keen confronted Hernandez and was later shot, the sheriff’s office said.

Hernandez’s arrest came after three suspects in the case were detained by deputies and questioned. The two others who were interviewed have not been charged.

Hernandez is in the Hendry County Jail and his bond has been set at $500,000. His next court appearance is Aug. 4.

This is an ongoing investigation.

