Sunday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,016 new positive cases in Fla.; SWFL surpasses 7,000
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there have been 75,568 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The case count includes 73,650 Florida residents and 1,918 non-Florida residents. There are 2,931 deaths reported and 11,942 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There have been 1,409,992 tests administered in Florida. A total of 75,568 tests have come back positive, and 1,333,447 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 75,568 (up from 73,552)
Deaths: 2,931 (up from 2,925)
- 2,016 total new cases reported Sunday
- 6 total new deaths reported Sunday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total cases in SWFL: 7,007 (up from 6,673)
Deaths: 296 (up from 295)
- 334 total new cases reported Sunday
- 1 total new deaths reported Sunday
Lee County: 2,836 (up from 2,563) – 132 deaths (1 new)
Collier County: 2,526 (up from 2,435) – 60 deaths
Charlotte County: 532 (up from 529) – 73 deaths
DeSoto County: 361 (up from 348) – 10 deaths
Glades County: 114 (up from 110) – 1 death
Hendry County: 638 (up from 617) – 20 deaths
Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.
RESOURCES
NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs as business picks up amid coronavirus crisis
#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL
FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of June 15
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates
*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.