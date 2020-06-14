Sunday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,016 new positive cases in Fla.; SWFL surpasses 7,000

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there have been 75,568 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The case count includes 73,650 Florida residents and 1,918 non-Florida residents. There are 2,931 deaths reported and 11,942 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,409,992 tests administered in Florida. A total of 75,568 tests have come back positive, and 1,333,447 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 75,568 (up from 73,552)

Deaths: 2,931 (up from 2,925)

2,016 total new cases reported Sunday

6 total new deaths reported Sunday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total cases in SWFL: 7,007 (up from 6,673)

Deaths: 296 (up from 295)

334 total new cases reported Sunday

1 total new deaths reported Sunday

Lee County: 2,836 (up from 2,563) – 132 deaths (1 new)

Collier County: 2,526 (up from 2,435) – 60 deaths

Charlotte County: 532 (up from 529) – 73 deaths

DeSoto County: 361 (up from 348) – 10 deaths

Glades County: 114 (up from 110) – 1 death

Hendry County: 638 (up from 617) – 20 deaths

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

