Severe thunderstorm warning issued for SWFL

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for an area of SWFL near Immokalee until 5:30 p.m. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 m.p.h. Quarter size hail is possible as well as some flooding.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Immokalee FL, Sunniland FL until 5:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/E8R8LXobd0 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 14, 2020

