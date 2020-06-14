CORONAVIRUS

FORT MYERS

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for SWFL

Published: June 14, 2020 4:47 PM EDT
Updated: June 14, 2020 4:52 PM EDT

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for an area of SWFL near Immokalee until 5:30 p.m. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 m.p.h. Quarter size hail is possible as well as some flooding.

