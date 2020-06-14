Off-duty FWC officer shot and killed in LaBelle

An officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was shot and killed in LaBelle early Sunday.

Authorities said 30-year-old Julian Keen was off-duty in the area of Nobles Road and Apache Circle when he was shot. This is near the intersection of SR-78.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said three people have been detained for questioning.

State records show Keen had been with the FWC since 2016.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is assisting with the investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of FWC Officer Keen. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, members of FWC, friends and community,” said Hendry County Sheriff Steven Whidden. “We will do everything we can to bring about justice to those guilty in his shooting death. We all knew Officer Keen, and he wasn’t only our brother but a role model for the community. He will be missed.”

WINK News has a team at the scene. Trust us for updates.

Keen grew up in LaBelle and played football before going on to play at Webber International University in Babson Park, Florida. The WIU athletics website says Keen transferred there in 2010 from College of the Desert in California. Keen was named 2007 South-Central All Star Defensive MVP, the site says.

Friends have been flooding Facebook on Sunday with memories of Keen and messages of shock over his death:

“RIP to one of the good ones. A great one. Julian Keen was one of the best humans on the planet. Kind and funny. So generous and sweet. Always ready to help out. You are so loved, by so many. Our hearts are broken. Our thoughts are with your family.” – Danika J. Forenear

“The world lost a good friend last night! Julian Keen was great dude, I remember the first time we started talking years ago, I said something about his name because Julian is my son James Mckellar’s name and it was also my Grandpa’s name the original JJ McCoy! He would come out every time I played in Labelle, he always struck me as EVERYONE’S friend! We will miss you my friend R.I.P. Julian.” – JJ McCoy

“One of the curses of being from a small town is when we lose one of our own the whole town hurts Julian Keen – you were quite possibly the friendliest person on earth. You did just about anything to get a smile out of someone. My mom loved you so much (probs more than me). For anyone that didn’t know him – he would have been your friend the second you met him. There are a lot of broken hearts this morning.” – Bianca McGinley

Writer: WINK News

