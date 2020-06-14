Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile pantry schedule, week of June 15

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from June 15 to June 20.

June 15

10 a.m. – Noon

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres

20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

10 a.m. – Noon

Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Ave. Regional Park)

23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33980

June 16

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club of Immokalee

1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142

10 a.m. – Noon

Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres

1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

June 17

10 a.m. – Noon

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples

4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116

10 a.m. – Noon

Hendry/LaBelle Rodeo Arena, LaBelle

20 Veterans Way, LaBelle, FL 33935

10 a.m. – Noon

Lee Civic Center

11831 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917

June 18

10 a.m. – Noon

Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs

26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135

10 a.m. – Noon

Sacred Heart Church

211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950

June 19

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club of Naples

7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – Noon

Florida SouthWestern State College, FSW, Fort Myers

8099 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919

10 a.m. – Noon

Sun Splash Park (Parking lot), Cape Coral

400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33991

June 20

10 a.m. – Noon

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres

20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

