Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile pantry schedule, week of June 15
The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from June 15 to June 20.
June 15
10 a.m. – Noon
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
10 a.m. – Noon
Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Ave. Regional Park)
23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33980
June 16
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club of Immokalee
1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142
10 a.m. – Noon
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
June 17
10 a.m. – Noon
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116
10 a.m. – Noon
Hendry/LaBelle Rodeo Arena, LaBelle
20 Veterans Way, LaBelle, FL 33935
10 a.m. – Noon
Lee Civic Center
11831 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917
June 18
10 a.m. – Noon
Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs
26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135
10 a.m. – Noon
Sacred Heart Church
211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950
June 19
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club of Naples
7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104
10 a.m. – Noon
Florida SouthWestern State College, FSW, Fort Myers
8099 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919
10 a.m. – Noon
Sun Splash Park (Parking lot), Cape Coral
400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33991
June 20
10 a.m. – Noon
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
