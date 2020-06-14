Goodwill to help people in Lee County with mortgages and utilities

Select Goodwill locations in Lee County will help people pay their rent and mortgages. The company will be helping people fill out applications for Lee Cares money that can be put towards rent, mortgages, and utilities.

There is a list of documents that you need to bring and that can be found below.

Those in need of assistance can apply here.

Lee County received million in funding to help people struggling to make ends meet due to coronavirus.

